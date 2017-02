(Repeats to additional clients)

SHANGHAI Oct 12 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index erased losses and moved into positive territory in Wednesday morning trade, helped by Chinese financials tracking strength in mainland markets.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 percent at 18,197.5 points at 0314 GMT. The China Enterprise Index was trading up 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)