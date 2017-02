HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell more than 3.8 percent to dip below 17,000 in early Monday trade, as Chinese financials and property stocks dragged the benchmark to its lowest since May 2009.

The Hang Seng Index declined 3.8 percent to 16,931.5 points at 0200 GMT. The China Enterprise Index was down 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)