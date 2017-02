HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped more than 4 percent in early Monday trade, with Ping An Insurance diving over 10 percent as financials and developers topped percentage losses, prodding the benchmark to its lowest since May 2009.

The Hang Seng Index was down 4.02 percent at 16,884.68 points at 0224 GMT. The China Enteprise Index was down 4.69 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Kavita Chandran)