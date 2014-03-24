HONG KONG, March 24 The China Enterprises Index of mainland companies listed in Hong Kong extended gains on Monday, climbing more than 3 percent on expectations the Chinese government could unveil stimulus measures after a weak factory survey.

Short-covering by investors in the energy sector also lifted the index, with heavyweight Petrochina up 5 percent in Hong Kong.

The H-share index was headed for its best day in four months. (Reporting by Alice Woodhouse; Editing by Richard Borsuk)