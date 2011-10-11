* Hong Kong shares see short-covering rally, HSI up 2.4 pct

* Shanghai shares hold onto gains as banks offset weak energy

* Huijin bank share purchases first sign of support

* Resources tax hits shares of coal, oil producers

By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Oct 11 Hong Kong shares jumped on Tuesday with bank stocks leading the charge a day after China's clearest intervention in equity markets since the financial crisis to bolster confidence, but the rally was on shaky ground.

Market participants turned increasingly cautious after early gains on the Shanghai Composite Index faded, while turnover in Hong Kong did not show a sharp pick-up to accompany the rally, suggesting gains in banks were still coming from short-covering rather than buying by long-only funds.

The Shanghai Composite finished up 0.2 percent barely managing to stay in positive territory as banks' strength helped offset the weakness in coal-related names. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index closed up 2.4 percent.

Among China's biggest banks, Agricultural Bank of China was the winner, ending up 12.8 percent while China Construction Bank ended 5.8 percent higher.

Central Huijin Investment Co, the domestic investment arm of China's sovereign wealth fund, on Monday started adding to its controlling stakes in the top state lenders, the first explicit signal that the government is seeking to prop up a market that has struggled for the last two years.

The move spurred a rush to cover short positions on Chinese banks late on Monday and carried over to Tuesday, lifting stocks across the sector and adding a combined $47.8 billion to the market value of the Hong Kong listings of the top four banks.

"It is to send a signal, and apparently investors are responding to the signal," said Jim Antos, Chinese banking analyst with Mizuho Securities.

Banks, among the most liquid stocks in Hong Kong, have become one of the most popular ways for investors to express a bearish view on China or for those looking for a relatively cheap way to hedge long China portfolios.

Short-selling as a percentage of overall turnover dropped off on Monday following the move with China Construction Bank Corp seeing only 6.3 percent of turnover shorted compared with 15 percent in the previous month.

Tuesday saw another pick-up, however, with about a fifth of the turnover in AgBank shares shorted by the midday break in Hong Kong.

Worries over the quality of loan books, a clampdown on off-balance sheet lending and a weakening of the mainland property market, which could mean write-downs for banks, has pushed valuations for banks to near or below historic troughs.

"Official numbers when it comes to non performing loans still look very strong, but it just doesn't add up," said Jesper Madsen, portfolio manager with Matthews Asia adding that concerns center around the extent of exposure to the real estate sector and around where the shadow banking sector ends and the real one begins.

Over the past year, Chinese banks have seen valuations continue to tread lower, with investors caught on the wrong side of the trade at least twice this year.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd currently trades at a price-to-book multiple of 1.5 and a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of six times, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. On both counts, they are the lowest valuation at which the stocks have traded.

LOOKING FOR THE BOTTOM

The battle between those who see Chinese banks as undervalued and those betting on further underperformance is unlikely to be over.

While Huijin's move helped sentiment, much more may be needed to turn around a market that has fallen about 30 percent since the start of 2010 because of government efforts to rein in inflation and uncertainty in global markets, analysts said.

Tuesday's reaction was much more subdued than after a similar move three years ago.

The day after Huijin initially announced similar share purchases in September 2008, the Shanghai index rose 9.5 percent, but fell back in following weeks as worries the financial crisis could linger came to the fore.

"This is psychological more than anything fundamental. If 2008 offers any indication, we could see stock prices dip after an initial boost," said Cheng Yi, senior analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai.

"For a reversal of trend, monetary policy probably needs to loosen and investors need to be assured of the basis of its earnings growth."

Some analysts said the government could follow up with additional steps to support the stock market, such as slowing the approval of new listings, but investors still faced murky waters.

COAL PLAYS HIT

Weakness in coal stocks dragged the Shanghai Composite briefly into negative territory in late afternoon trade.

Beijing extended a regional resource tax on domestic sales of crude oil and natural gas to the whole country, widening it to include coking coal and rare earths from November 1.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the mainland's largest coal producer, lost more than 4 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume. Yangquan Coal slumped a maximum 10 percent.

"It shows that investors remain largely bearish. The positive impact of Huijin's move is largely confined to the banks, but any fundamental shift in sentiment probably has to depend on policy moves," said Cao Xuefeng, Huaxi Securities in Chengdu.