LONDON Oct 9 Output growth across emerging
markets was subdued in September, making the average for the
third quarter the lowest since early 2009, while expectations
fell for the first time since June, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
The composite HSBC Emerging Markets index for services and
manufacturing edged higher to 50.8 in September from 50.7 in
August, pointing to a slow recovery as outstanding business
continued to fall and new business grew feebly, HSBC said.
After touching a five-month high in August, the HSBC
Emerging Markets Future Output Index, measuring business
expectations, pared earlier gains and was only slightly above
the historic 18-month record low hit in June.
"The September PMIs show economic conditions in emerging
markets are showing marginal improvement, although the data
remains disappointing overall," said Pablo Goldberg, HSBC's
global head of emerging markets research, in a statement.
China's output growth slowed slightly to 51.2 but was above
50 for the second consecutive month.
But a decline in Indian output was the fastest since March
2009, and in the manufacturing sector companies cut their
workforces for the first time since February 2012.
Business activity in Brazil crawled over the neutral
threshold of 50.0 to return to growth in September after a
two-month contraction, while growth in Russia slowed, as
manufacturing rounded off the weakest quarter since the last one
in 2009.
Manufacturing business expectations dimmed in Brazil and
India but rose in Russia.
However, manufacturing in emerging Europe was looking more
upbeat.
Poland's manufacturing sector saw a solid increase in new
orders which drove output growth, and firms expanded workforces
at the fastest rate in over six years on the back of expanding
production. The Czech Republic posted a strong increase in
manufacturing business sentiment as output growth kept up its
strong pace.
Manufacturing looked up in Turkey where output and new order
intakes accelerated at their fastest pace since January.
"CEE recovery is on track. While Turkey surprises to the
upside, we expect slowdown from here due to tighter financial
conditions," said Murat Ulgen, HSBC's chief economist for
central Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.
The HSBC survey collects data from purchasing managers at
about 7,500 firms in 16 emerging markets. The index is
calculated using data produced by Markit.