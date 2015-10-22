LONDON Oct 22 Hungary's forint will be the
first central and eastern European currency to be added to the
CLS settlement system within the next few weeks, the company
told Reuters on Thursday.
CLS is a specialist US financial institution that provides
settlement services to the foreign exchange market, a
fundamental piece of infrastructure which reduces banks' costs
and exposure to the risk of another party defaulting before
transferring funds agreed under trades.
Hungary's central bank had set a target of Nov. 16 for
joining the system, which covers 17 currencies and almost all of
global wholesale foreign exchange trading. Sources with
knowledge of the project said the introduction would be "within
weeks".
"CLS has moved into the implementation phase of onboarding
the Hungarian forint," the company said in a statement.
"The go-live is targeted for fourth-quarter 2015, subject to
the satisfaction of CLS's eligibility criteria and internal
governance requirements and securing the necessary regulatory
approvals."
(Writing by Patrick Graham)