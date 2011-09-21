(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Sept 21 Iberian spot power prices rose to their second 33-month high in a week on Wednesday due to persistently tight supplies of cheap hydro electricity and weak wind power.

The OMIE spot exchange fixed the day-ahead pool price at 63.43 euros ($86.97) per megawatt-hour, its highest since setting a rate of 64.43 euros for Dec. 12, 2008.

Hydroelectric power stations were supply just 5.3 percent of Spain's energy needs, according to national grid operator REE , or well below an average of 13.2 percent for the first eight months of the year.

Although still comfortably above average, hydroelectric reserves HYDRO-CPCTY-ES in Spain have been declining for months during dry, summer weather and spot prices have meanwhile climbed.

Spanish wind parks -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- provided 4.3 percent of demand, which compared to an average of 15.9 percent for the year to August.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally, according to watchdog CSN and REE, and generating 7,158 MW in all, or 19.3 percent of domestic demand.

