MADRID, Sept 21 Iberian spot power prices rose
to their second 33-month high in a week on Wednesday due to
persistently tight supplies of cheap hydro electricity and weak
wind power.
The OMIE spot exchange fixed the day-ahead pool price at
63.43 euros ($86.97) per megawatt-hour, its highest since
setting a rate of 64.43 euros for Dec. 12, 2008.
Hydroelectric power stations were supply just 5.3 percent of
Spain's energy needs, according to national grid operator REE
, or well below an average of 13.2 percent for the first
eight months of the year.
Although still comfortably above average, hydroelectric
reserves HYDRO-CPCTY-ES in Spain have been declining for
months during dry, summer weather and spot prices have meanwhile
climbed.
Spanish wind parks -- Europe's most productive in 2010 --
provided 4.3 percent of demand, which compared to an average of
15.9 percent for the year to August.
Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally,
according to watchdog CSN and REE, and generating 7,158 MW in
all, or 19.3 percent of domestic demand.
