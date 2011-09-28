* Day-ahead base 61.89 euros/MWh, down 1.54 euros

* Pool seen rising on Thursday

MADRID, Sept 28 Iberian wholesale power eased for the third straight day on Wednesday due to wind power rebounding from low levels although shortages of cheap hydro and nuclear power continued to bolster prices.

National grid operator REE predicted wind farms in Spain -- which accounts for about 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) -- were to raise output to as much as 4,733 megawatts on Thursday from 3,531 MW on Wednesday afternoon.

OMIE, the Mibel's Spanish-based spot exchange, set the "pool" price at 61.89 euros per megawatt-hour, down 1.54 euros on the day, after a daily auction wedding offers by producers and bids by distributors for the day ahead.

The pool -- a benchmark for over-the-counter dealing -- is 5.2 percent below a rate of 65.31 euros set for Monday, its highest level since Nov. 28, 2008.

Lack of nuclear, wind and hydro power all force costlier coal- and gas-burning generators to work harder and thus raise spot prices.

One of Spain's eight nuclear power stations halted on Sunday for refuelling expected to take some six weeks. The remaining seven were producing 6,363 MW between them, or 17.3 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed.

Hydropower meanwhile was providing just 2.8 percent of Spanish demand, or far below an average of 13.2 percent for the year to August.

Looking ahead, Friday baseload power traded at 63.43 euros/MWh on the Portuguese-based OMIP futures exchange, which suggested players expected the pool to rise when OMIE next fixes it on Thursday.

On the OTC market, the benchmark calendar year 2012 futures contract was heard trading at 53.80 euros/MWh, up 1.05 euros on the day. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)