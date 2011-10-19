* Spain day-ahead base 55.83 euros/MWh, down 4.99 euros

* Day-ahead seen rebounding on Thursday

MADRID, Oct 19 Iberian wholesale power prices fell sharply on Wednesday, down for the third day in a row, due to forecasts wind power would jump and reduce the market's reliance on costly gas- and coal-fired generators.

National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in Spain, which were Europe's most productive in 2010, would produce as much as 6,300 megawatts on Thursday, or almost double the 3,787 MW they were generating on Wednesday afternoon.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot arm OMIE set the benchmark "pool" price at 55.83 euros ($77.06) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching offers from supplies and bids from distributors, a drop of 4.99 euros on the day.

A persistent lack of hydropower amid dry weather helped cushion the fall, however, as did a shortage of nuclear power due to the 1,000 megawatt Cofrentes plant being off line for refuelling.

On the over-the-counter market, Friday power was reported trading at 61.00 euros/MWh, which suggests that traders expected the day-ahead price to rebound when OMIE next fixes it on Thursday morning.

That would be in line with producers' expectations that wind power will ebb on Friday.

Also in baseload OTC trading, the benchmark calendar-year 2012 forward contract was heard changing hands at 53.60 euros/MWh, down 0.20 euros on the day.

Data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog showed Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were running normally and feeding 6,411 MW to the grid, the equivalent of 20.9 percent of total demand. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)