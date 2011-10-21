* Day-ahead base 57.68 euros/MWh, down 3.67 euros
* 7 of 8 nuclear plants running normally
MADRID, Oct 21 Iberian wholesale power prices
fell on Friday as they often do prior to a predictable drop in
demand as businesses and factories prepare to close over the
coming weekend.
National grid operator REE estimated that
electricity needs in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the
Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would decline to 606
gigawatt-hours from 678 GWh.
After a daily action balancing offers from generating
companies and bids from distributors, Mibel's spot unit OMIE
fixed the day-ahead "pool" price at 57.68 euros ($79.01) per
megawatt-hour, a fall of 3.67 euros from Thursday.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were running
normally and generating 6,436 megawatts between them, or 18.5
percent of domestic demand, according to data from REE and the
CSN regulator.
The 1,000 MW Cofrentes reactor was refuelling and not due
back on line until November.
($1 = 0.730 Euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)