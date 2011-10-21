* Day-ahead base 57.68 euros/MWh, down 3.67 euros

* 7 of 8 nuclear plants running normally

MADRID, Oct 21 Iberian wholesale power prices fell on Friday as they often do prior to a predictable drop in demand as businesses and factories prepare to close over the coming weekend.

National grid operator REE estimated that electricity needs in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would decline to 606 gigawatt-hours from 678 GWh.

After a daily action balancing offers from generating companies and bids from distributors, Mibel's spot unit OMIE fixed the day-ahead "pool" price at 57.68 euros ($79.01) per megawatt-hour, a fall of 3.67 euros from Thursday.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were running normally and generating 6,436 megawatts between them, or 18.5 percent of domestic demand, according to data from REE and the CSN regulator.

The 1,000 MW Cofrentes reactor was refuelling and not due back on line until November.

-- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)