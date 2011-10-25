* Spain day-ahead base 54.17 euros/MWh, down 0.43 euro

* Nuclear plant not seen back until Saturday

MADRID, Oct 25 Iberian prompt power was little changed on Tuesday as output of wind power remained at unusually high levels, reducing the grid's reliance on costly coal- and gas-fired generators.

National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain were meeting 29.9 percent of domestic demand, or more than double an average of 15.3 percent for the first nine months of 2011.

Spain accounts for some 85 percent of demand in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) and its wind parks sway the market because they were the most productive in Europe last year.

The Mibel's spot unit OMIE fixed the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead at 54.17 euros ($75.21) per megawatt-hour, down from 54.60 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.

Official data released on Tuesday showed that hydropower reserves as of Sunday had extended a months-long slide, although heavy rain on Monday and more forecast for later in the week could halt the trend.

Lack of hydropower output due to dry summer and autumn weather has helped to drive spot prices higher.

Also bolstering prices was a lack of nuclear power, with the 1,000 megawatt Cofrentes plant refuelling and the 1,000 MW Almaraz II off line since Sunday due to technical problems. Operators expect Almaraz II back on Saturday.

Spain's six other nuclear power stations were working normally and providing 5,434 MW between them, or 15.9 percent of demand, according to data from REE and the CSN watchdog.

(Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)