MADRID Oct 26 Iberian wholesale power prices
for spot delivery fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday
to their lowest level in 11 weeks due to persistently strong
supplies of cheap wind power.
The OMIE spot exchange fixed the widely watched "pool" price
for the day ahead in Spain at 47.85 euros ($66.53) per
megawatt-hour, which was down 6.32 euros on the day and the
lowest since Aug. 9.
The pool for Portugal was slightly higher at 49.19 euros/MWh
but also fell sharply, by 4.95 euros. The Portuguese and Spanish
rates decoupled earlier this month but are usually identical.
National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in
Spain were meeting 31.8 percent of demand, or more than twice an
average of 15.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011.
Also weighing on prices was a second day of rain this week
after several weeks of drought, which raised prospects of
refilling hydropower reservoirs, although output was still
restricted.
Both wind and hydropower haul down spot prices because
producers can sell it to the pool at a discount to electricity
generated from coal or gas.
Six of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working
normally and producing 5,439 megawatts in all, or 17 percent of
domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed.
The 1,000 MW Cofrentes nuclear plant is off line for
refuelling, and the 1,000 MW Almaraz reactor halted for
unscheduled repairs on Sunday. It is expected back on Saturday.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
