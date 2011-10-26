(Adds detail, background)

MADRID Oct 26 Iberian wholesale power prices for spot delivery fell for the third day in a row on Wednesday to their lowest level in 11 weeks due to persistently strong supplies of cheap wind power.

The OMIE spot exchange fixed the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain at 47.85 euros ($66.53) per megawatt-hour, which was down 6.32 euros on the day and the lowest since Aug. 9.

The pool for Portugal was slightly higher at 49.19 euros/MWh but also fell sharply, by 4.95 euros. The Portuguese and Spanish rates decoupled earlier this month but are usually identical.

National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain were meeting 31.8 percent of demand, or more than twice an average of 15.3 percent in the first nine months of 2011.

Also weighing on prices was a second day of rain this week after several weeks of drought, which raised prospects of refilling hydropower reservoirs, although output was still restricted.

Both wind and hydropower haul down spot prices because producers can sell it to the pool at a discount to electricity generated from coal or gas.

Six of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and producing 5,439 megawatts in all, or 17 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed.

The 1,000 MW Cofrentes nuclear plant is off line for refuelling, and the 1,000 MW Almaraz reactor halted for unscheduled repairs on Sunday. It is expected back on Saturday.