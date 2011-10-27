* Day-ahead base 62.52 euros/MWh, up 14.62 euros

* Pool seen lower on Friday

* 2012 base firmer

MADRID, Oct 27 Iberian power prices rebounded from a prior 11-week low on Thursday to levels unseen since last week due to forecasts that cheap supplies of wind power were about to fall sharply.

National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in Spain -- which takes up 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) -- would cut output to less than 3,000 megawatts overnight, or less than half the 6,214 MW they were producing by mid-afternoon.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot exchange, set the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 62.52 euros ($88.42) per megawatt-hour at a daily auction, up from 47.85 euros on Wednesday.

Other cheaper alternatives to coal- and gas-fired plants were also in short supply, like nuclear and hydro.

The 1,000 MW Cofrentes nuclear power station is off line for refuelling while the 1,000 MW Almaraz II reactor has been disconnected since Sunday for unscheduled repairs.

Data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed that Spain's six other nuclear plants were working normally and generating a total of 5,426 MW, or 17.7 percent of domestic demand.

Hydropower was contributing 4.8 percent of Spain's power needs, or well below an average of 12.4 percent for the first nine months of 2011. Heavy rain this week has encouraged expectations that hydropower output may rise in coming weeks.

Looking ahead, weekend baseload was quoted at 58.25/58.40 euros/MWh in over-the-counter dealing, which indicated the market expected the day-ahead price to fall at Friday's OMIE auction.

Also on the OTC market, the benchmark next-year forwards contract was heard changing hands at 53.95 euros/MWh, or firming from quotes of 53.70/53.80 euros on Thursday. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)