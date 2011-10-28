* Day-ahead base 62.83 euros/MWh, up 0.31 euros

MADRID, Oct 28 Iberian wholesale power prices for prompt delivery retained previous high levels on Friday and bucked a pre-weekend downtrend due to forecasts wind power would remain weak and force costly coal- and gas-fired plants to work harder.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, Omel, fixed the closely watched "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 62.83 euros ($88.86) per megawatt-hour, compared to 62.52 euros on Thursday.

The pool usually falls on Fridays ahead of a predictable drop in demand over the weekend ahead, when businesses and factories close.

However, output from wind parks in Spain -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- was set to fall to as low as 1,900 megawatts overnight from 4,299 MW on Friday afternoon, according to estimates by national grid operator REE .

Also driving prices higher was a shortage of cheaper nuclear power, with two 1,000 MW plants off-line, one for refuelling and another for unscheduled repairs.

Spain's other six nuclear power stations were running normally and producing a total of 5,437 MW between them, equivalent to 15.5 percent of domestic demand. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)