MADRID, Nov 10 Iberian wholesale power
prices for prompt delivery slipped on Thursday for the second
day in a row due to forecasts wind power would rally and make
coal- and gas-burning plants lie idle.
The national grid operator REE estimated wind power
in Spain would rise to 6,344 megawatts later in the day from
4,848 MW at mid-afternoon. Spain accounts for about 85 percent
of total demand in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel).
The Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, set the closely observed
"pool" price for the day ahead at 49.43 euros ($67.16)/MWh after
a daily auction, down from 51.52 euros previously.
Looking ahead, Saturday baseload was heard trading over the
counter (OTC) at down to 41.00 euros/MWh, which indicated
dealers expected the day-ahead price to fall on Friday.
Spot prices often do decline on Fridays due to a
forecastable drop in demand as businesses and factories close
over the following weekend.
In the futures market, baseload 2012 power edged up by 0.05
euro on the day to 53.40 euros/MWh.
Supporting prices was a lack of nuclear power due to a
refuelling halt by the 1,000 MW Cofrentes plant, which is due to
end this weekend.
Spain's seven other nuclear plants were all working
normally, according to data from REE and the CSN safety
watchdog, and producing 6,444 MW between them, or 20.6 percent
of total demand.
In other news, Spanish demand for gas dropped 10.1 percent
in October from the same month last year due to warmer weather
and power utilities switching to coal, the latest data in the
major gas-importing country showed on Thursday.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)