* Day-ahead base 45.03 euros/MWh, down 4.40 euros
MADRID Nov 11 Iberian wholesale power
prices for prompt delivery posted a customary decline on Friday
due to forecasts demand would fall as businesses and factories
closed over the coming weekend.
The national grid operator REE predicted demand in
Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of the Iberian
Electricity Market (Mibel), would dip to 608 gigawatt-hours on
Saturday from 661 GWh on Friday.
Mibel's spot arm, OMIE, set the closely watched pool price
for the day ahead in Spain at 45.03 euros ($61.18) per
megawatt-hour after a daily auction, which was down from 49.43
euros previously.
The Portuguese rate -- which is usually the same -- was even
lower at 44.83 euros/MWh. Dealers said the usual reason was
Spain opening sluice gates in major rivers after heavy rain and
thus boosting hydropower output downstream in Portugal.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were running at
full power and generating 6,097 megawatts, or 19.1 percent of
domestic demand, according to REE and the CSN nuclear regulator.
The 1,000 MW Cofrentes reactor is currently refuelling.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)