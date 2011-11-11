* Day-ahead base 45.03 euros/MWh, down 4.40 euros

MADRID Nov 11 Iberian wholesale power prices for prompt delivery posted a customary decline on Friday due to forecasts demand would fall as businesses and factories closed over the coming weekend.

The national grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would dip to 608 gigawatt-hours on Saturday from 661 GWh on Friday.

Mibel's spot arm, OMIE, set the closely watched pool price for the day ahead in Spain at 45.03 euros ($61.18) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction, which was down from 49.43 euros previously.

The Portuguese rate -- which is usually the same -- was even lower at 44.83 euros/MWh. Dealers said the usual reason was Spain opening sluice gates in major rivers after heavy rain and thus boosting hydropower output downstream in Portugal.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were running at full power and generating 6,097 megawatts, or 19.1 percent of domestic demand, according to REE and the CSN nuclear regulator.

The 1,000 MW Cofrentes reactor is currently refuelling. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)