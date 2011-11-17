* Day-ahead base 48.96 euros/MWh, down 7.33 euros

* Cal-12 base 53.60 euros/Mwh, down 0.45 euros

MADRID Nov 17 Iberian wholesale power prices halted a four-day rally on Thursday on forecasts wind power would recover from a recent lull and force expensive coal- and gas-fired generators to lie idle.

National grid operator REE estimated wind parks in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of demand in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would step up output to 6,485 megawatts from 2,129 MW.

The Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, set the pool price for the day ahead at 48.96 euros ($66.24) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction to match offers by generators and bids from distributors.

The rate fixed on Wednesday for Thursday was 56.29 euros/MWh, the highest for two weeks.

Looking ahead, Saturday baseload was heard changing hands at 47.25 euros/MWh in over-the-counter dealing, which indicated the market expected the day-ahead rate to fall on Friday.

The pool often falls on Fridays due to an expected drop in demand over the coming weekend.

Also in the OTC market, 2012 baseload was reported trading down 0.45 euros on the day to 53.60 euros/MWh.

Seven out of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were working normally and generating a total of 6,192 MW, or 17.8 percent of domestic demand, data from REE and the CSN regulator showed. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)