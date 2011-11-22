MADRID Nov 22 - Iberian benchmark wholesale power prices extended prior falls on Tuesday as strong winds and heavy rain cut the grid's dependence on costly coal- and gas-fired plants.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot arm, fixed the widely watched "pool" price at 47.39 euros ($63.82) per megawatt-hour for the day ahead, declining from 48.53 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.

National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in Spain, which accounts for about 85 percent of volume traded in Mibel, would boost output to as much as 6,266 megawatts on Wednesday from 4,337 MW.

Official data released on Tuesday showed Spanish hydropower reserves rose after heavy rain in the past week, which has caused flooding in several parts of the country.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and producing 6,496 MW between them, or 18.8 percent of domestic demand, according to data from the CSN nuclear regulator and REE.