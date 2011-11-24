* Day-ahead base 53.71 euros/MWh, up 2.02 euros

* Cal-12 base 52.90/53.10 euros/MWh

MADRID Nov 24 - Iberian wholesale power prices climbed on Thursday due to short supplies of wind power forcing costly coal- and gas-fired plants to work harder while falling temperatures were seen boosting demand.

Wind farms in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), were meeting 5.8 percent of domestic demand for power, or far below an average of 15.9 percent for the past year.

Spain's Met Office forecast that overnight minimum temperatures in the Peninsula's largest city, Madrid, would fall to 3 degrees Celsius by Sunday from 6 degrees on Thursday.

The Mibel's spot unit Omel fixed the closely watched "pool" price for the day ahead at 53.71 euros ($71.56) per megawatt-hour, up from a rate of 51.69 euros set on Wednesday for Thursday.

Looking ahead, the pool often declines on Fridays due to a predictable drop in demand over the coming weekend.

However, weekend baseload traded over the counter at 52.55 euros/MWh, suggesting dealers did not expect the day ahead rate to change much at Friday's OMIE auction.

Also in the OTC market, the calendar year 2012 contract was quoted at 52.90/53.10 euros/MWh, compared to 52.95/53.20 euros on Wednesday.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and providing 6,498 megawatts in all, or 18.9 percent of Spanish demand, according to REE and the CSN regulator. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)