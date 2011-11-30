* Day-ahead base 53.47 euros/MWh, down 1.12 euros

* 1,000 MW nuclear plant halts off schedule

MADRID Nov 22 - Iberian prompt power prices posted mild declines on Wednesday due to increased supplies of cheap wind power, although an unexpected outage at a nuclear plant cushioned the fall.

National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of dealing on the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would step up output to a maximum of 8,000 megawatts on Thursday, from 3,606 MW on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the 1,000 MW Cofrentes nuclear plant was disconnected from the grid late on Tuesday to effect repairs.

The Mibel's spot exchange OMIE set the day-ahead "pool" price, which sets the pace in the over-the-counter market, at 53.47 euros ($71.30) per megawatt-hour, down from 54.59 euros/MWh on Tuesday.

"The (nuclear) halt caught every one by surprise. The pool came in at 3 euros more than expected," a trader said.

Thursday power had traded at just below 50 euros/MWh in OTC dealing on Tuesday.

The outage left just six of Spain's eight nuclear plants up and running, and producing 5,479 MW between them, or 14.5 percent of domestic demand, according to REE and the CSN regulator.

In other news, REE said electricity demand in Spain slumped by 3.9 percent in November from the same month last year, its third fall in a row. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7499 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)