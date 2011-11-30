* Day-ahead base 53.47 euros/MWh, down 1.12 euros
* 1,000 MW nuclear plant halts off schedule
MADRID Nov 22 - Iberian prompt power
prices posted mild declines on Wednesday due to increased
supplies of cheap wind power, although an unexpected outage at a
nuclear plant cushioned the fall.
National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in
Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of dealing on the
Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would step up output to a
maximum of 8,000 megawatts on Thursday, from 3,606 MW on
Wednesday afternoon.
However, the 1,000 MW Cofrentes nuclear plant was
disconnected from the grid late on Tuesday to effect repairs.
The Mibel's spot exchange OMIE set the day-ahead "pool"
price, which sets the pace in the over-the-counter market, at
53.47 euros ($71.30) per megawatt-hour, down from 54.59
euros/MWh on Tuesday.
"The (nuclear) halt caught every one by surprise. The pool
came in at 3 euros more than expected," a trader said.
Thursday power had traded at just below 50 euros/MWh in OTC
dealing on Tuesday.
The outage left just six of Spain's eight nuclear plants up
and running, and producing 5,479 MW between them, or 14.5
percent of domestic demand, according to REE and the CSN
regulator.
In other news, REE said electricity demand in Spain slumped
by 3.9 percent in November from the same month last year, its
third fall in a row.
($1 = 0.7499 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)