* Day-ahead base 55.31 euros/MWh, up 1.20 euros

* Pool seen little changed on Thursday

MADRID Dec 7 - Iberian wholesale power prices for spot delivery advanced on Wednesday amid predictions wind power would fade and make costlier coal- and gas-fired generators work harder.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, OMIE, set the closely observed "pool" price for the day ahead at 55.31 euros ($74.06) per megawatt-hour, up from 54.11 euros fixed on Tuesday for Wednesday.

Output from wind parks in Spain was expected to decline to as little as 1,046 megawatts on Thursday from 2,489 MW on Wednesday afternoon, according to forecasts from national grid operator REE.

Reining in potential gains were REE estimates that demand in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of volume in the Mibel, would meanwhile decline to 611 gigawatt-hours from 670 GWh on Wednesday.

Thursday is a public holiday in Spain, and many businesses and factories are expected to close while many workers take a long weekend's break.

Friday baseload was quoted at 55.60 euros/MWh on the OMIP futures exchange, indicating traders expected the day-ahead rate to change little when it is next fixed on Thursday morning.

The benchmark calendar-year 2012 futures contract retreated 0.34 euros to 53.00 euros/MWh in baseload trading on OMIP.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working normally and feeding 6,528 MW between them to the grid, or 20.1 percent of total demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed.

The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor is refuelling and due back on line later in December. -- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)