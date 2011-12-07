* Day-ahead base 55.31 euros/MWh, up 1.20 euros
* Pool seen little changed on Thursday
MADRID Dec 7 - Iberian wholesale power
prices for spot delivery advanced on Wednesday amid predictions
wind power would fade and make costlier coal- and gas-fired
generators work harder.
The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange,
OMIE, set the closely observed "pool" price for the day ahead at
55.31 euros ($74.06) per megawatt-hour, up from 54.11 euros
fixed on Tuesday for Wednesday.
Output from wind parks in Spain was expected to decline to
as little as 1,046 megawatts on Thursday from 2,489 MW on
Wednesday afternoon, according to forecasts from national grid
operator REE.
Reining in potential gains were REE estimates that demand in
Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of volume in the Mibel,
would meanwhile decline to 611 gigawatt-hours from 670 GWh on
Wednesday.
Thursday is a public holiday in Spain, and many businesses
and factories are expected to close while many workers take a
long weekend's break.
Friday baseload was quoted at 55.60 euros/MWh on the OMIP
futures exchange, indicating traders expected the day-ahead rate
to change little when it is next fixed on Thursday morning.
The benchmark calendar-year 2012 futures contract retreated
0.34 euros to 53.00 euros/MWh in baseload trading on OMIP.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working
normally and feeding 6,528 MW between them to the grid, or 20.1
percent of total demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog
showed.
The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor is refuelling and due back on
line later in December.
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)