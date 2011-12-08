* Day-ahead base 53.58 euros/MWh, down 1.73 euros

* Pool seen steady on Friday

MADRID Dec 8 - Forecasts that becalmed wind parks would boost output weighed on prompt Iberian wholesale power prices on Thursday due to expectations costly coal- and gas-fired plants would be disconnected from the grid.

National grid operator REE estimated wind power in Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would rise as high as 3,400 megawatt-hours on Friday from 778 MW on Thursday afternoon.

Supporting prices were REE predictions demand in Spain would rise to 627 gigawatt-hours on Friday from 611 GWh on Thursday, which was a public holiday.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot arm, fixed the widely watched "pool" price at 53.58 euros ($71.75) per megawatt-hour for Friday, dropping from a rate of 55.31 euros set on Wednesday for Thursday.

In the over-the-counter market, Saturday baseload was heard changing hands at 53.85 euros/MWh, which suggested dealers expected the day-ahead rate on Friday to be close to Thursday's price.

Also in baseload OTC dealing, the benchmark calendar year 2012 futures contract was reported trading at 52.85 euros/MWh, which compares to quotes of 52.85-53.10 euros on Wednesday.

Seven out of eight nuclear power stations were running in Spain and producing 6,531 MW in all, equivalent to 23.3 percent of demand, according to data from the CSN regulator and REE.

The 1,000 MW Asco II nuclear plant is refuelling and due back on line later in December.

In other news, official data showed Spanish hydroelectric reserves had declined since the previous week but remained above average.

-- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)