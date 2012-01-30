* Spain day-ahead base 54.10 euros/MWH, up 0.06 euro

* Colder weather forecast later this week

* Wind power seen zig-zagging on Wednesday

MADRID, Jan 30 Benchmark Iberian wholesale power prices were little changed on Monday as a forecast for a recovery in supplies of cheap wind power balanced an expected increase in demand driven by cold weather.

National grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of trading in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would rise to 756 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday from 741 GWh on Monday.

Meanwhile, REE estimated output from Spanish wind farms would climb to 4,843 megawatts from 2,887 MW and thus displace costlier gas- and coal-burning plants from the generating mix.

Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, set the widely watched "pool" price at 54.10 euros ($71.04) per megawatt-hour for the day ahead, up 0.06 euro from the rate it fixed on Sunday for Monday.

Looking ahead, producers expect no clear trend from market-moving wind power, although cooler weather is expected and may drive prompt prices higher.

Spain's Met office forecasts daytime temperatures in the Peninsula's biggest city, Madrid, will fall to 6 degrees Celsius on Friday from 10 degrees on Tuesday.

All eight nuclear power stations in Spain were running normally and feeding a total of 7,501 MW to the grid, or 19.9 percent of demand, data showed from REE and the CSN watchdog. ($1 = 0.7615 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)