MADRID Jan 31 - Iberian benchmark power prices fell on Tuesday due to estimates cheap supplies of wind power would recover, although forecasts that colder weather would drive demand contained the drop.

National grid operator REE predicted Spanish wind parks -- the world's fourth-most productive -- would boost output to as much as 8,671 megawatts on Wednesday, from 3,749 MW on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot division, OMIE, set the closely observed "pool" price for the day ahead at 53.62 euros ($70.32) per megawatt-hour, down from a rate of 54.10 euros fixed on Monday for Tuesday.

Wind power producers' group AEE estimates each 1,000 MW of wind power included in OMIE's daily auction to set the pool price cuts it by 1.70 euros/MWh.

Cushioning the fall in prices were forecasts by Spain's Met office that daytime temperatures in Madrid, the Peninsula's largest city, would slide to 5 degrees Celsius by Friday from 12 degrees on Tuesday.

Prices have also drawn support from a months-long slide in hydropower output, which has forced gas- and coal-fired generators to work harder. Official data on Tuesday showed hydropower reserves fell again last week.

Demand for electricity has, however, slumped for five months in a row as many economists say the Spanish economy is entering recession.

Along the curve, calendar year 2013 power was heard changing hands at 52.20 euros/MWh in over-the-counter dealing, down sightly from a mid-market rate of 52.45 euros on Monday.

All eight Spanish nuclear power stations were running normally and feeding 7,391 MW to the grid, or 18.2 percent of demand, according to data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog. $1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)