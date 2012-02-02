* Day-ahead base 45.95 euros/MWh, up 2.94 euros

* Temperatures forecast to fall

MADRID Feb 2 Iberian benchmark power prices posted modest gains on Thursday and remained near month-lows as supplies of cheap wind power remained unusually high and offset the impact of a forecast rise in demand to cope with a cold snap.

National grid operator REE data estimated wind power was supplying 30.2 percent of electricity needs in Spain - which takes up 85 percent of trade in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - or about double an average of 15.2 percent in January.

Mibel's spot unit, OMIE, fixed the closely observed day-ahead "pool" price at 45.95 euros ($60.64) per megawatt-hour, rising from a month-low of 43.01 euros set on Wednesday for Thursday.

Demand at the daily auction held by OMIE to match offers by generating firms with bids by distributors rose to 777 gigawatt-hours from 741 GWh previously.

Spain's Met Office forecast daytime temperatures in the Peninsula's most populous city, Madrid, would decline to 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday from 6 degrees on Wednesday, which was itself below an average of 12.0 for February.

All eight of Spain's nuclear power stations were working normally and providing 7,499 megawatts, or 17.4 percent of demand, data showed from REE and the CSN safety regulator. ($1 = 0.7577 euros)