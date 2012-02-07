* Spain demand 10 pct below record

* Temperatures below average, but above record lows

* Hydro reserves slide again

MADRID, Feb 7 Iberian reference power prices posted mild gains in wholesale dealing on Tuesday due to expectations cheap wind power would decline, but remained well below French and German counterparts due to weak demand and relatively mild weather.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, OMIE, fixed the closely observed "pool" price for Wednesday at 53.62 euros ($70.12) per megawatt-hour, up 2.69 euros on the day but shy of a maximum for the year to date for Spain and Portugal of 58.65 euros.

Equivalent prices in France and Germany stood at 138.50 euros/MWh and 85 euros/MWh.

National grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain for electricity on Tuesday would be 812 gigawatt-hours, or about 10 percent below a December 2007 record of 898 GWh.

Despite colder weather than usual, temperatures in Iberia are still comfortably above record lows and an economic slump has been undercutting demand for electricity for months.

Iberian power prices tend to be lower than French peers anyway due to overcapacity in generation and a lack of power lines with which to export any surplus over the Pyrenees.

REE estimates showed gas-fired plants would raise output by 14 percent on Wednesday, and coal-burning generators by 6 percent, to fill a gap left by fading production by market-moving wind parks.

In other news, Spanish hydropower reserves prolonged a slide under way for months, a factor which supports power prices. ($1 = 0.7646 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)