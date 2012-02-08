Iberian benchmark power prices rose in wholesale trading on Wednesday due to forecasts relatively costly coal- and gas-burning plants would work harder to make up for weaker wind power and to cope with cold weather.

As in recent days, prices were still shy of highs for the year and far below equivalents in French and Germany because local weather was not extreme while an economic slump restrained demand.

The Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) fixed the "pool" price for Thursday at 58.55 euros per megawatt-hour in Spain, up 4.93 euros on the day but below a rate of 58.65 euros set for Jan. 18, the highest for the year to date.

Estimates from national grid operator REE show output by coal- and gas-fired generators on Thursday was set to jump in Spain by some 60 percent from Wednesday's levels to 175 gigawatt-hours and 90 GWh, respectively.

REE predicted demand in Spain - which accounts for 85 percent of trade in the Mibel - on Wednesday would be 812 GWh, down from a peak of 853 GWh for the year to date on Friday, and below a record of 898 GWh set in 2007, before Spain's economy entered crisis. (Reporting by Martin Roberts)