MADRID Feb 13 Iberian benchmark power recovered on Monday from unusually low levels, but an expected increase in cheap supplies of wind power and milder weather kept prices considerably below peaks reached last week.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, OMIE, set the closely watched "pool" price for Tuesday at 51.60 euros ($68.06) per megawatt-hour, up 3.49 euros from the rate for Monday but still some 12 percent below the price for Feb. 9.

Dealers said the pool for Monday was unusually low due to off-peak prices as little as 0.10 euro/MWh for hours at a time, compared with 28 to 40 euros 24 hours later.

Hourly prices in Spain can fall to zero at times of low off-peak demand and brisk wind output.

National grid operator REE predicted wind power in Spain - the world's fourth-largest producer - would climb to a maximum of some 11,800 megawatts on Tuesday from 8,100 on Monday and thus force costlier gas- and coal-burning plants to lie idle. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)