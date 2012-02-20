MADRID Feb 20 Iberian power prices climbed to their highest levels in almost four months on Monday due to forecasts that output from costly gas- and coal-burning plants would soar to offset unusually weak supplies of wind power.

Estimates from national grid operator REE showed Spanish gas plants were set to generate 65 percent more electricity on Tuesday, and coal plants 25 percent more.

Between them, coal and gas would produce about 317 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday, or 42 percent of demand in Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel).

The Mibel's spot arm, OMIE, set the widely watched "pool" price for Tuesday at 65.09 euros ($85.68) per megawatt-hour, a gain of 10.92 euros, to a level unseen since Oct. 29.

Also driving prices was very low supplies of hydropower due to a months-long drought. At 440 megawatts on Monday afternoon, hydro plants were meeting just 1.1 percent of Spanish demand, which compares to an average of 11 percent for 2011 as a whole. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)