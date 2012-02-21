* Hydropower reserves steady but low

* Big consumers' demand falls in January

MADRID Feb 21 Iberian wholesale power prices retreated from previous four-month highs on Tuesday as becalmed wind parks were expected to recover and made the grid less reliant on costly coal- and gas-fired power stations.

Wind plants in Spain were providing 715 megawatts or just 1.8 percent of demand on Tuesday, according to data from national grid operator REE, but were forecast to raise output to 3,300 MW on Wednesday.

Spain takes up 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) and ranks fourth in the world in wind power capacity and thus moves spot prices.

Mibel's spot unit OMIE set the closely watched "pool" price for Wednesday at 61.25 euros ($81.26) per megawatt-hour, a fall of 4.84 euros from the rate set on Monday for Tuesday, which was the highest since Oct. 29.

In other news, Spain's environment ministry estimated hydropower reservoirs inched higher last week but remained far below year-ago levels, which will tend to support power prices.

REE meanwhile said electricity consumption by big users - with contracts to buy more than 450 kilowatt-hours a month - fell by 4.5 percent in January.

Demand from industrial users fell by 5.3 percent, and the services sector by 1.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)