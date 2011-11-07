* Day-ahead base 53.54 euros/MWh, up 2.11

* Pool seen higher on Tuesday

MADRID Nov 7 Iberian wholesale power prices for prompt delivery posted modest gains on Monday on forecasts demand would rise but less cheap wind power would be available to cover it.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) OMIE spot exchange fixed the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 53.54 euros ($73.67) per megawatt-hour, rising from 51.23 euros on Sunday.

National grid operator REE estimated demand in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of the Mibel, would rise to 661 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday from 656 GWh on Monday.

REE also predicted output from Spanish wind parks would slump during the day from a high of 8,924 megawatts to a minimum of 3,370 MW.

Reining in gains was greater production of hydropower following several days of heavy rain, which made the grid less dependent on costlier coal- and gas-fired generators.

REE data showed hydropower's share of the generating mix at midday was 10.2 percent, up from 5.6 percent last Wednesday.

Wednesday power was traded on the OMIP futures exchange at 56.60 euros/MWh, which suggested dealers expected to day-ahead rate to rise on Tuesday.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and generating 6,465 MW between them, according to REE and the CSN regulator.

The 1,000 MW Cofrentes reactor is refuelling and due back on line this weekend.

-- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts)