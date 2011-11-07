* Day-ahead base 53.54 euros/MWh, up 2.11
* Pool seen higher on Tuesday
MADRID Nov 7 Iberian wholesale power prices for
prompt delivery posted modest gains on Monday on forecasts
demand would rise but less cheap wind power would be available
to cover it.
The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) OMIE spot exchange
fixed the widely watched "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain
and Portugal at 53.54 euros ($73.67) per megawatt-hour, rising
from 51.23 euros on Sunday.
National grid operator REE estimated demand in
Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of the Mibel, would
rise to 661 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday from 656 GWh on Monday.
REE also predicted output from Spanish wind parks would
slump during the day from a high of 8,924 megawatts to a minimum
of 3,370 MW.
Reining in gains was greater production of hydropower
following several days of heavy rain, which made the grid less
dependent on costlier coal- and gas-fired generators.
REE data showed hydropower's share of the generating mix at
midday was 10.2 percent, up from 5.6 percent last Wednesday.
Wednesday power was traded on the OMIP futures exchange at
56.60 euros/MWh, which suggested dealers expected to day-ahead
rate to rise on Tuesday.
Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running
normally and generating 6,465 MW between them, according to REE
and the CSN regulator.
The 1,000 MW Cofrentes reactor is refuelling and due back on
line this weekend.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)