* Day-ahead base 46.79 euros/MWh, down 0.87 euro

* Hydro reserves ebb, nuclear plant still refuelling

MADRID Dec 13 - Iberian wholesale power prices posted mild losses as expected on Tuesday due to forecasts that wind power would continue to surge due to stormy weather and make the grid less dependent on more expensive coal- and gas-burning generators.

National grid operator REE predicted wind parks in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would increase output to almost 11,200 megawatts on Wednesday from 9,234 MW on Tuesday.

Spain's Met Office meanwhile released storm warnings of extreme risk for the northwestern coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

OMIE, the Mibel's spot arm, fixed the "pool" price for Wednesday at 46.79 euros ($61.84) per megawatt hour, which compares to 47.66 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.

Producers expect wind power to recede on Thursday, before rising to some 13,000 MW.

In other news, official data on Tuesday showed hydropower reserves had ebbed over the previous week because of dry weather, a factor that drives prompt prices higher.

Also supporting prices was the reduction in nuclear power due to the 1,000 MW Asco II plant refuelling. It is not due back until later this month.

Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were working normally and generating 6,521 MW in all, or 22.2 percent of demand, data from REE and the CSN regulator showed.

-- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page here -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)