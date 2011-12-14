* Day-ahead base 47.69 euros/MWh, down 0.90 euro

* Extreme storm warnings issued

MADRID, Dec 14 - Iberian benchmark wholesale power prices edged higher on Wednesday as gale force winds were expected to abate, making costly coal- and gas-fired plants work harder.

National grid operator REE predicted that output from Spanish wind parks, Europe's most powerful last year, would fall to as low as 9,313 megawatts on Thursday from 11,475 MW on Wednesday afternoon, which was enough to meet 31.3 percent of demand.

Wind output was unusually strong on Wednesday as Spain's Met Office issued "important risk" or "extreme risk" alerts for the country's entire northern coast. Less severe weather is forecast for Friday.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange OMIE fixed the closely observed "pool" price for Thursday at 47.69 euros ($62.41) per megawatt-hour, up from 46.79 euros set on Tuesday for Wednesday.

Spain accounts for 85 percent of volume traded on the Mibel.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear power plants were working as usual and generating 6,522 MW in total, or 17.7 percent of domestic demand, according to data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog.

The Asco II nuclear power station is currently off line for refuelling and not due back until later this month.