* Spain day-ahead base 43.46 euros/MWh, down 10.26 euros
* Hydropower reserves ebb
MADRID Dec 28 - Forecasts becalmed
Iberian wind parks would make a strong recovery hauled down
benchmark power prices in the Peninsula on Wednesday while weak
festive season demand for electricity also weighed on the
market.
National grid operator REE predicted wind power in
Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume traded in the Iberian
Electricity Market (Mibel), would jump to 9,345 megawatts on
Thursday from a lowly 1,790 MW on Wednesday.
The Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, fixed the "pool" price for
Thursday in Spain at 43.46 euros ($56.78) per megawatt-hour
after a daily auction to match offers from producers with bids
from distributors.
That compares with a rate of 53.72 euros/MW set on Tuesday
for Wednesday.
Demand estimated by REE for electricity in Spain was steady
at about 648 gigawatt-hours for Wednesday and Thursday, down
from 735 GWh a week ago.
The latest official data showed hydropower reserves declined
last week but were still comfortably above average.
Spain was still short of cheaper nuclear power due to the
1,000 MW Asco II reactor being off line for refuelling.
Its seven other nuclear plants were up and running normally
and generating 6,496 MW between them, or 19 percent of domestic
demand, according to REE and the CSN safety watchdog.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts)