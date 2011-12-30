* Spain day-ahead base 43.14 euros/MWh, down 6.31 euros

* Spain demand falls 1.2 pct in 2011

* Govt picks site for nuclear waste dump

MADRID, Dec 30 Iberian power prices fell to their lowest levels in a week on Friday due to forecasts that demand would drop over the coming weekend, when factories and businesses close.

In Spain, which takes up some 85 percent of volume traded in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), demand was set to fall to 559 gigawatt-hours on Saturday from 636 GWh on Friday, according to estimates by national grid operator REE.

The "pool" price for Saturday was fixed at 43.14 euros ($55.71) per megawatt-hour by the Mibel's spot exchange, OMIE, which was down from a rate of 49.45 euros set on Thursday for Friday.

Demand has been lower than usual and weighing on spot prices since the festive season began about 10 days ago.

REE meanwhile said demand fell by 1.2 percent in 2011, the first year in which it had fallen since 2009.

In over-the-counter dealing, 2012 baseload was quoted unchanged on its last day of trading at 52.00/52.50 euros/MWh.

Cushioning the fall in prices was a shortage of cheaper nuclear power due to the 1,000 megawatt Asco II power station having been disconnected from the grid since Nov. 12 for refuelling.

Spain's seven other nuclear plants were working at near full output and generating a total of 6,487 MW, or 19 percent, data from REE and the CSN safety regulator showed.

In other news, Spain's incoming centre-right government chose a site on Friday to build a nuclear waste dump after long delays by their Socialist predecessors amid protests by residents and regional authorities.

(Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Anthony Barker)

-- For more prices click on -- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html -- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es -- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMIE's web page www.omie.es -- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page www.omip.pt ($1 = 0.7743 euros)