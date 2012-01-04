* Pool seen down on Thursday

* Nuclear plant due back next week

MADRID, Jan 4 Iberian power prices added to prior losses on Wednesday due to forecasts wind power would rise and displace costlier coal and gas-burning plants from the generation mix.

National grid operator REE estimated wind power in Spain, which can supply up to 60 percent of the country's power needs, would climb as high as 8,890 megawatts at peak hour on Thursday, compared to 6,039 MW 24 hours earlier.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot arm, set the day-ahead "pool" price - a market benchmark - at 39.63 euros ($51.73) per megawatt-hour, down from 42.40 euros on Tuesday.

The pool bucked bullish wind power forecasts on Tuesday due to a sharp drop in European emissions prices, which stabilised on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Friday power was traded at 34.00 euros/MWh on the Mibel's futures exchange, OMIP, which indicated players expected the pool to fall again on Thursday, ahead of the Jan. 6 Epiphany holiday.

Next-year power was meanwhile up 0.10 euro on the day to 51.70 euros/MWh, in step with its counterpart on the influential German market.

Spain was still short of one nuclear power plant as the 1,000 MW Asco II was refuelling and not expected back until next week.

The other seven reactors were meanwhile feeding 6,494 MW to the grid, or 19 percent of Spanish demand, data from REE and regulator CSN showed.

($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)