MADRID Jan 5 Iberian power prices on Thursday hovered near to low levels reached during the prior session due to a forecast drop in demand as businesses and factories close over the forthcoming long weekend's holiday.

National grid operator REE predicted demand would decline in Spain, which accounts for some 85 percent of demand in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), from 647 gigawatt-hours to 599 GWh on Friday, which is a public holiday.

The Mibel's spot unit, OMIE, set the widely watched "pool" price for Friday at 39.95 euros ($51.57) per megawatt-hour, which compares to 39.63 fixed for Thursday on Wednesday.

The pool is set at a daily auction matching offers from generating firms and bids from distributors. It is usually the same for Spain and neighbouring Portugal.

Prices drew support from REE estimates that supplies of cheap wind power in Spain would dip to as low as 6,500 megawatts on Friday from 9,539 MW on Thursday afternoon.

In futures trading on the OMIP exchange, the benchmark calendar year 2013 contract advanced 0.15 euro to 51.85 euros/MWh.

Seven of Spain's eight nuclear plants were working normally and providing 6,488 MW, or 18.6 percent of domestic demand, according to REE and the CSN watchdog.

The 1,000 MW Asco II reactor is still refuelling and is expected back next week.

Spain is reviewing a plan to close one of its eight nuclear power stations, a move that could herald a more pro-nuclear policy by the new conservative government compared to its socialist predecessor. ($1 = 0.7747 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by William Hardy)