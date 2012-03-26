* Lowest working day price since Jan. 5

* 460 MW Garona reactor halted

MADRID, March 26 Iberian benchmark prices fell to their lowest levels since early January in wholesale dealing on Monday due to an unusually low contribution by costly gas-fired plants to the generation mix.

The national grid operator REE estimated that gas-burning generators were providing 9.6 percent of Spanish demand on Monday afternoon, or well below an average of 17.9 percent for the last 365 days.

Plugging the gap were cheap or subsidised renewable sources including wind power, solar, biomass, and subsidised co-generation.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) OMIE spot unit fixed the "pool" price for Tuesday at 41.93 euros ($55.61) per megawatt-hour, a fall of 7.44 euros from the level set on Sunday for Monday.

That was the lowest for a working day since OMIE set a rate of 39.63 euros for Jan. 5.

Also weighing on prices was light demand, which REE predicted at 684 gigawatt-hours for the day, which compares with a maximum for the month of 765 GWh, on March 21.

Potentially supportive was an unscheduled halt by the 460 megawatt Garona nuclear power station, which the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN) said was due to an unexpected drop in steam pressure.

Data from the CSN and REE showed Spain's seven other nuclear plants were working normally and producing 6,989 MW between them, or 20.4 percent of demand. ($1 = 0.7540 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)