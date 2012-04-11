* Spain day-ahead base 57.04 euros/MWh, up 16.51 euros

* Pool may fall on Thursday

MADRID, April 11 Benchmark power prices in Spain and Portugal rose sharply for the second successive day on Wednesday to six-week highs as winds continued to weaken and costlier coal- and gas-fired plants stepped up production to meet demand.

National grid operator REE estimated coal and gas would supply 139 gigawatt-hours of electricity on Thursday in Spain - which takes up 85 percent of demand in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - jumping from 80 GWh on Wednesday.

The Mibel's spot arm, OMIE, set the "pool" price for Thursday at 57.04 euros ($74.63) per megawatt-hour, rising from 40.53 euros fixed for Wednesday on Tuesday to its highest level since Feb. 25.

OMIE sets the pool price for the day ahead after an auction every morning which matches bids by distributors with offers from producers.

Wind power producers expect output to rebound on Friday, a factor which may weigh on the day-ahead price on Thursday.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were all running normally and generating 7,400 megawatts, or 19.2 percent of total demand, data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog showed. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Erica Billingham)