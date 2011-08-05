LONDON Aug 5 * Day-ahead base 48.90 euros/MWh, down 3.83 euros

* Wind power seen recovering in Spain

MADRID, Aug 5 Iberian wholesale prompt power prices fell on Friday due to forecasts demand would drop as businesses and factories close for the weekend.

National grid operator REE estimated demand on Saturday in Spain -- which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market -- would be 598 gigawatt-hours, down from 664.6 GWh on Friday.

Mibel's spot exchange Omel set a "pool" price for Spain and Portugal of 48.90 euros ($68.88) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching bids and offers for the day ahead.

The previous rate for the pool -- which acts as a reference for the over-the-counter market -- was 52.73 euros/MWh.

Prospects of more abundant wind power also drove down prices amid expectations that would make costlier gas-fired plants lie idle.

REE predicted Spanish wind farms -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- would produce as much as 6,400 megawatts on Saturday from 1,918 MW on Friday afternoon.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were generating 6,842 MW -- or 18.8 percent of demand -- according to data from REE and regulator CSN. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)

