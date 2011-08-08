* Spain day-ahead base 47.43 euros/MWh, down 2.41 euros
MADRID Aug 8 Iberian wholesale power prices for
prompt delivery fell for the second day in a row on Monday as
wind power continued to climb and displace costlier gas-burning
plants from the generation mix.
Wind parks in Spain -- which accounts for 85 percent of the
Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) -- were set to increase
output to a maximum of 8,638 megawatts on Tuesday from 4,945 MW
on Monday afternoon, according to estimates from National grid
operator REE .
Spanish wind parks were Europe's most productive last year
and sway spot prices because producers sell it at a discount to
electricity generated by burning gas or oil.
Mibel's spot arm, Omel, fixed a "pool" price for Spain of
47.43 euros ($66.81) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction
matching bids and offers for the day ahead.
Spain's eight nuclear power stations were feeding a total of
7,037 MW -- or 20.5 percent of demand to the grid, according to
data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)
-- For more prices click on
-- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data,
see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html
-- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the
regulator's web site www.csn.es
-- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMEL's
web page here
-- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's
web page here
($1=.7099 Euro)