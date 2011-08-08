* Spain day-ahead base 47.43 euros/MWh, down 2.41 euros

MADRID Aug 8 Iberian wholesale power prices for prompt delivery fell for the second day in a row on Monday as wind power continued to climb and displace costlier gas-burning plants from the generation mix.

Wind parks in Spain -- which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) -- were set to increase output to a maximum of 8,638 megawatts on Tuesday from 4,945 MW on Monday afternoon, according to estimates from National grid operator REE .

Spanish wind parks were Europe's most productive last year and sway spot prices because producers sell it at a discount to electricity generated by burning gas or oil.

Mibel's spot arm, Omel, fixed a "pool" price for Spain of 47.43 euros ($66.81) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching bids and offers for the day ahead.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were feeding a total of 7,037 MW -- or 20.5 percent of demand to the grid, according to data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)

