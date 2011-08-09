Aug 9 * Spain day-ahead base 47.66 euros/MWh, up 0.23 euro

* Nuclear plants working near full capacity

* Hydropower reserves ebb but above average

MADRID, Aug 9 Iberian wholesale power prices edged higher on Tuesday as costly gas-powered generators were expected to work harder to offset a forecast drop in wind power.

National grid operator REE predicted Spanish wind parks -- Europe's most productive last year -- would generate 5,000 megawatts during peak hour on Wednesday, down from 6,581 MW on Tuesday afternoon.

Omel, the Iberian Electricity Market's spot unit, set the "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain at 47.66 euros ($67.13) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching bids from distributors and offers from generators.

Potental price rises were restrained by abundant supplies of nuclear power, as the 1,000 MW Almaraz I was running at 90 percent of capacity, up from 60 percent in recent days.

In all, Spain's eight nuclear power stations were producing 7,246 MW -- or 20.6 percent of demand to the grid, according to data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog.

In other news, Spain's hydropower reserves declined amid dry weather but were still comfortaby above average HYDRO-CPCTY-ES. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)

