* Spain day-ahead base 47.66 euros/MWh, up 0.23 euro
* Pool seen higher on Wednesday
* Cal-12 base 51.90 euros/MWh (OTC)
(Adds OTC dealing)
MADRID, Aug 9 Iberian wholesale power prices
firmed on Tuesday as costly gas-powered generators were expected
to work harder to offset a forecast drop in wind power.
National grid operator REE predicted Spanish wind
parks -- Europe's most productive last year -- would generate
5,000 megawatts during peak hour on Wednesday, down from 6,581
MW on Tuesday afternoon.
Omel, the Iberian Electricity Market's spot unit, set the
"pool" price for the day ahead in Spain at 47.66 euros ($67.13)
per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching bids from
distributors and offers from generators.
Potential price rises were restrained by abundant supplies
of nuclear power, as the 1,000 MW Almaraz I was running at 90
percent of capacity, up from 60 percent in recent days.
In over-the-counter dealing, Thursday baseload power was
heard changing hands at 51.40 euros/MWh, indicating players
expected the pool to climb at Wednesday's Omel auction.
Forward contracts were meanwhile firmer, with 2012 baseload
trading at 51.90 euros/MWh in the OTC market, up from
52.00/52.15 previously.
In all, Spain's eight nuclear power stations were producing
7,246 MW -- or 20.6 percent of demand to the grid, according to
data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog.
In other news, Spain's hydropower reserves declined amid dry
weather but were still comfortably above average
HYDRO-CPCTY-ES.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Anthony Barker)
($1=.7099 Euro)