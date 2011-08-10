* Day-ahead base 53.26 euros/MWh, up 5.60 euros

* All eight nuclear stations running normally

MADRID, Aug 10 Iberian benchmark wholesale power prices posted sharp gains on Wednesday due to expectations that costly gas-fired plants would fill a generation gap left by a sharp fall in wind power supplies.

Spanish wind farms -- Europe's most productive in 2010 -- were generating 4,134 megawatts by early afternoon, according to national grid operator REE , or less than half an overnight peak of 8,600 MW.

The Iberian Electricity Market's spot exchange, Omel, fixed the "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 53.26 euros ($75.02) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction matching bids from distributors and offers from generators.

All eight of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and producing 7,258 MW -- or 20.4 percent of total demand -- data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog showed. (Reporting by Martin Roberts)

-- For more prices click on

-- For up to date demand and wind energy generation data, see Red Electrica's web page www.ree.es/index_de.html

-- For more details of nuclear power stations, visit the regulator's web site www.csn.es

-- For more details of the pool, see market operator OMEL's web page here

-- For the futures market, see Portuguese operator OMIP's web page here ($1=.7099 Euro)