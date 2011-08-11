* Day-ahead base 52.93 euros ($74.56)/MWh, 0.33 euro

MADRID Aug 11 Iberian wholesale power prices were little changed on Thursday and held on to sharp gains posted the day before due to a persistent lack of cheap and market-moving wind power.

National grid operator REE , predicted that Spanish wind power would be 3,900 megawatts at peak hour on Friday -- 1300-1400 local time in summer -- rising slightly from 3,600 MW on Thursday afternoon.

Spanish wind farms sway the spot market because operators can sell their output at a discount to electricity produced by burning gas and coal, and Spain takes up 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel).

Omel, the Mibel's spot arm, set the benchmark "pool" price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 52.93 euros per megawatt-hour after a daily auction to fit bids from distributors with offers from producers.

Looking ahead, the "pool" often falls on Fridays due to a forecastable decline in demand over the coming weekend, although the drop is less sharp in the summertime.

All eight of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and producing 7,244 MW -- or 21 percent of total demand -- data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog showed. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Anthony Barker)

