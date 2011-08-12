* Day-ahead baseload 54.15 euros/MWh, up 1.22 euros

MADRID Aug 12 Iberian wholesale power prices rose on Friday due to weak supplies of wind power obliging costlier gas-fuelled generators to work harder.

By early afternoon, Spanish wind parks were generating 2,003 megawatts, or 5.6 percent, which compares to an average of 16.4 percent for the first seven months of 2011, data from national grid operator REE showed.

Omel, the Iberian Electricity Market's spot arm, set the benchmark pool price for the day ahead in Spain and Portugal at 54.15 euros ($76.28) per megawatt-hour after a daily auction to fit bids from distributors with offers from producers.

The pool usually falls on Fridays due to a predictable drop in demand over the coming weekend, but in August many Spaniards are on holiday and the drop is much less pronounced.

All eight of Spain's eight nuclear power stations were running normally and producing 7,128 MW -- or 19.7 percent of total demand -- data from REE and the CSN nuclear watchdog showed. (Reporting by Martin Roberts)

