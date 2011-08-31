* Day-ahead base 54.53 euros/MWh, down 1.10 euros

MADRID, Aug 31 Iberian wholesale prompt power slid for the third day in a row on Wednesday as wind power continued to gather pace after a recent lull and cool weather restrained demand for energy-hungry air conditioning.

Omel, the Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, fixed the "pool" price for the day ahead at 54.53 euros ($78.73) per megawatt hour after a daily auction that matched bids from distributors and offers from producers.

That was down from 55.63 euros/MWh previously and compares with a 31-month peak of 57.91 euros set on Sunday for Monday, its highest level since January 2009.

National grid operator REE predicted that Spanish wind farms would raise output to 4,241 megawatts during peak hour on Thursday -- 1300-1400 local time -- from 3,235 MW shortly after the Omel auction.

Spain's Met Office forecast a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius in the Peninsula's biggest city Madrid on Wednesday, below an average of 30.7.

Benchmark futures meanwhile posted mild gains but were off earlier peaks, in step with a slump by German counterparts.

The calendar-year 2012 contract advanced 0.10 euro to 54.15 euros/MWh in trading on Omip, the Mibel's Portuguese-based futures arm.

Spain's eight power stations were generating 6,817 MW between them, or 19.3 percent of domestic, demand, according to data from REE. The 1,000 Asco II plant was running at about 50 percent of capacity.

In other news, Spanish demand for electricity grew by 0.1 percent in August from the same month in 2010, after drops ion June and July. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Jane Baird)

