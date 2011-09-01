* Day-ahead base 56.33 euros/MWh, up 1.80 euros

* Cal-12 base 54.10 euros/MWh, unchanged (Omip)

* Pool seen lower on Friday

MADRID, Sept 1 Iberian wholesale prompt power recouped some of the losses posted in the three previous sessions on Thursday due to forecasts wind power would drop and force costlier gas- and coal-fired plants to work harder.

Seasonally low supplies of hydropower and a nuclear plant working below capacity also choked supplies of cheap power to the grid, holding prices close to recent 31-month highs.

The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot exchange, Omel, set the "pool" price at 56.33 per megawatt hour after a daily auction matching bids from distributors and offers from producers, up from 54.53 euros/MWh previously.

Spanish wind parks -- Europe's most productive in 2011 -- were expected to cut output to 2,117 MW by peak hour on Friday from 4,387 on Thursday afternoon, according to estimates by national grid operator REE .

Hydropower was providing just 4.4 percent of Spain's electricity, according to REE, compared to an average of 13.2 percent for the year to date.

The 1,000 MW Asco II nuclear plant was working at about 50 percent of capacity for the second day in a row for repair work.

Spain's seven other nuclear power stations were working normally, according to the CSN watchdog, and all plants were generating 6,935 MW, or 19 percent of domestic demand.

Benchmark futures were steady with calendar-year 2012 contract advanced 0.10 euro to 54.15 euros/MWh in trading on Omip, the Mibel's Portuguese-based futures arm.

Looking ahead, the day-ahead price usually declines on Fridays. Saturday power was trading at 55.87 euros/MWh on Omip, suggesting the market expect the pool to fall at Friday's Omel auction. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Anthony Barker)

