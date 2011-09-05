* Day-ahead base 56.37 euros/MWh, up 0.53 euro

* Pool seen lower on Tuesday

* Cal-12 base 53.25/54.00 euros/MWh (OTC)

MADRID, Sept 5 Iberian spot wholesale power posted mild gains on Monday amid forecasts demand was increasing as Spaniards returned to work after summer holidays while weak wind power underpinned prices.

National grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain, which accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would rise to 709 gigawatt hours on Tuesday from 688 GWh on Monday.

Omel, the Mibel's spot exchange, set the day-ahead "pool" price at 56.37 euros ($79.63) per megawatt-hour for baseload power, a gain from 55.84 euros on Sunday.

Wind farms were meanwhile providing just 6.1 percent of Spanish electricity, down from an average of 12.4 percent in August.

Looking ahead, Wednesday baseload power traded at 55.33 euros/MWh on the Portuguese-based Omip futures exchange, suggesting dealers expected the day-ahead rate to ease on Tuesday.

In over-the-counter dealing, which accounts for some 70 percent of the futures market, the benchmark calendar-year 2012 contract was quoted at 53.25/54.00 euros/MWh, which compares to trades reported at 53.85 euros on Friday.

Spain's eight nuclear power stations were working at or near full power, according to watchdog CSN and REE, and generating 7,061 MW between them, or 21.6 percent of domestic demand. (Reporting by Martin Roberts, editing by Anthony Barker)

